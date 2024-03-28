Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DYN. Raymond James increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $860,287.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,583.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 45,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $860,287.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,583.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,165,394 shares of company stock valued at $49,837,369. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

