Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $93.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $100.37.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,804,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

