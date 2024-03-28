eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,220,854,000 after buying an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,037,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.92 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

