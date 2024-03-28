Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.83 on April 10th

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.8254 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous — dividend of $0.15.
Ecopetrol has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 160.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.
Ecopetrol Trading Up 3.2 %
EC stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 165.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
