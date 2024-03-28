Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.14

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $7.19. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 182,138 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $39,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 18.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
