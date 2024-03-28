Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.
Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $211.15 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $166.35 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day moving average of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.55.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
