Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 113.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $126.71 million and a PE ratio of 187.09. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

