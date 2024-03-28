Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

