Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.