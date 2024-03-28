Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.93.

Get Embraer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ERJ opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Embraer has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.