Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$54.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8393481 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

