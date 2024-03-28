Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -15, indicating that its share price is 1,600% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and Hoku’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $341.54 million 0.75 -$98.44 million ($0.68) -2.54 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

This table compares Energy Vault and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -28.82% -40.42% -28.15% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Vault and Hoku, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 152.89%.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Hoku on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

