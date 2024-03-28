Enservco (ENSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Enservco Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Enservco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enservco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.