Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.47 and traded as high as C$2.60. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 164,693 shares trading hands.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$473.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.14. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of C$430.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.3298969 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

