Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Up 523.1% in March

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 523.1% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, December 11th.

ENTX stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

