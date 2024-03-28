Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BTCS Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 583.51%.

BTCS Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

NASDAQ BTCS opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BTCS

In other news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $42,529.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,683,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,829.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles W. Allen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,264,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michal Handerhan sold 28,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $42,529.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,683,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,829.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,703 shares of company stock worth $191,568 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BTCS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.