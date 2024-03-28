Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $243.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $241.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.25. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $198.29 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

