Evercore ISI Increases Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $135.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $118.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

EEFT opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

