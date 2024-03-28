Evercore ISI Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $270.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.60.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $253.33 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.72.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

