Evercore ISI Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.91.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $260.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $268.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

