Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

NYSE:SQ opened at $83.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 486.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts expect that Block will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

