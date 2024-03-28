Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

ES opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

