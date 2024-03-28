FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Trading 7.5% Higher

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.96 and last traded at $11.75. 65,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 115,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.
FibroBiologics Stock Up 7.5 %
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
