Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells £6,105 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £6,105 ($7,715.15).
Filtronic Price Performance
Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.14. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Filtronic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Filtronic
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.