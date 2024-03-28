Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells £6,105 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £6,105 ($7,715.15).

Filtronic Price Performance

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 37.10 ($0.47) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.14. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Filtronic alerts:

Filtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.