Financial Analysis: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Femasys and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Femasys alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 625.62%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than iCAD.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,164.78% -100.01% -84.97% iCAD -27.08% -22.06% -14.84%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Femasys and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Femasys has a beta of -2.95, suggesting that its share price is 395% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Femasys and iCAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.21 million 26.30 -$11.39 million ($0.97) -1.52 iCAD $17.32 million 2.43 -$4.85 million ($0.22) -7.27

iCAD has higher revenue and earnings than Femasys. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Femasys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats Femasys on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About iCAD

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography. It offers PowerLook, a back-end architecture platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and PowerLook Density Assessment provides automated, consistent, and standardized breast density assessments. The company also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a clinical decision support tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and VeraLook, a solution designed to support detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with Computed Tomography Colonography. In addition, it offers Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early-stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, technology platform partners, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.