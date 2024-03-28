Financial Review: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) vs. Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV)

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A $6.28 million N/A N/A Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Carbon Revolution Public and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Carbon Revolution Public currently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 463.38%. Given Carbon Revolution Public’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carbon Revolution Public is more favorable than Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Revolution Public N/A -6.26% -3.37% Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III N/A -81.59% 1.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carbon Revolution Public beats Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.