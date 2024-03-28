Financial Review: Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) versus Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC – Get Free Report) and Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Universe Pharmaceuticals and Lyell Immunopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universe Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Lyell Immunopharma -180,486.14% -32.67% -28.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universe Pharmaceuticals and Lyell Immunopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universe Pharmaceuticals $32.31 million 0.22 -$6.16 million N/A N/A Lyell Immunopharma $130,000.00 3,987.42 -$234.63 million ($0.93) -2.19

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Universe Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lyell Immunopharma.

0.2% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Universe Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Lyell Immunopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Universe Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyell Immunopharma has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universe Pharmaceuticals and Lyell Immunopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universe Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyell Immunopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lyell Immunopharma has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.61%. Given Lyell Immunopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lyell Immunopharma is more favorable than Universe Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Universe Pharmaceuticals beats Lyell Immunopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications. The company also distributes and sells third-party products, including biomedical drugs, medical instruments, traditional Chinese medicine pieces, and dietary supplements. Its customers include pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and drugstore chains. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Ji'An, China. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC operates as a subsidiary of Sununion Holding Group Limited.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic. It is also developing LYL797, a genetically and epigenetically reprogrammed ROR1 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various solid tumors; and LYL845, a novel epigenetically reprogrammed tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes product candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial targeting multiple solid tumor indications. In addition, the company's preclinical product candidates include LYL119, a ROR1 CAR T-cell product for the treatment of enhanced cytotoxicity; and second generation TIL product. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

