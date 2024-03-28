Financial Survey: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) and Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moderna and Cardiol Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $6.85 billion 6.18 -$4.71 billion ($12.41) -8.91 Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 2,045.10 -$23.79 million ($0.33) -5.45

Cardiol Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiol Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 2 8 5 0 2.20 Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moderna and Cardiol Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Moderna currently has a consensus target price of $129.82, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Cardiol Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than Moderna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Moderna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and Cardiol Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -68.84% -10.23% -7.70% Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -64.56% -53.99%

Volatility & Risk

Moderna has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines. The company also offers systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics; cancer vaccines, such as personalized cancer, KRAS, and checkpoint vaccines; intratumoral immuno-oncology products; rare disease intracellular therapeutics; and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. It has strategic alliances and collaborations with AstraZeneca; Merck & Co., Inc; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.; Metagenomi, Inc.; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

