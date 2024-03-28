First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$14.00 price objective by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.72.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6901554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

