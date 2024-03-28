First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

