First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FNX opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.