First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 29th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

