Flexible Solutions International (FSI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of FSI opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

