Flexible Solutions International (FSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flexible Solutions International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

