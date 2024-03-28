Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 99,352 shares.The stock last traded at $214.70 and had previously closed at $217.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17,142.50.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 5.9 %

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.92.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.