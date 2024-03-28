Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading 2.4% Higher

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.41. Approximately 3,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Formidable ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 97.11% of Formidable ETF worth $30,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

