Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives $83.14 Average PT from Analysts

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,686,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,525,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after buying an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

