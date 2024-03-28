Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 3.4 %

FSP stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.