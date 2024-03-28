Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 128.9% annually over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

FCX opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,257,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $266,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,468,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465,687 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,309,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $438,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,566 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

