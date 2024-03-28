FSD Pharma (HUGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 29th.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

HUGE stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of FSD Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of FSD Pharma worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

