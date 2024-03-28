GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $13.05. GameStop shares last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 7,258,901 shares.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 175.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Down 15.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -438.69 and a beta of -0.42.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

