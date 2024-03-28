GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,497,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,009 shares.The stock last traded at $6.67 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.58.

GDS Price Performance

Institutional Trading of GDS

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GDS by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

