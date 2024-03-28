General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 2.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $178.52 and last traded at $177.75. Approximately 2,350,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,883,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.55.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.