General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 2.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $178.52 and last traded at $177.75. Approximately 2,350,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,883,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.55.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.54.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
