Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $92.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $22,108,580. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS opened at $92.69 on Monday. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.31.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

