Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 185.9% from the February 29th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global Gas Price Performance

Shares of HGAS opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Global Gas has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35.

Global Gas Company Profile

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

