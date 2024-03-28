Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 730.8% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Helium Price Performance

HECOF stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Global Helium has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Global Helium

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

