Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $393.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.