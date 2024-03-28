Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses.

