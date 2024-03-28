Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Update

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GTLL opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Global Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
Global Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.