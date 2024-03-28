Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RATE – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89.
About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.
Featured Stories
