Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 2.5 %

Gyrodyne stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyrodyne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 10.05% of Gyrodyne worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

