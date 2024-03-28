Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,300 shares, a growth of 100,000.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.2 days.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

